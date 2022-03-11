Subscribe

Home Rule Charter Commission debates annexation chapter

by | Mar 11, 2022 | Latest

The words “without consent” have played a major role in the discourse of the last few Princeton Home Rule Charter Commissions.

Commissioners debated the city’s annexation and disannexation subsection to Chapter 1 of its draft charter during the Wednesday, March 2 regular meeting. 

Several members of the body voiced concerns about the provision’s usage of “without consent” because they felt residents would not support a charter containing those two words.

“I’m worried that the population is going to read this as a land grab act,” Commissioner John Regan said. “We know the law has changed, but the general population is not going to know that the laws have changed on that, so let’s just remove that wording altogether.” 

City Attorney David Overcash said removing any more than “without consent” could create problems for the city in the long run.

“If you deleted that sentence, Princeton would probably be the only home rule city that had stripped away two powers that state law says it should be able to exercise,” Overcash said. “It can be deleted, but it will change what Princeton is compared to other cities and make it a less-than city.”

Annexation is the process by which cities are able to incorporate more land and grow, said Overcash. He added the presence of consent did not mean unanimous consent of landowners was necessary.

Additionally, Overcash and City Manager Derek Borg said annexation into the city is a voluntary process and must be initiated by a property owner or owners.

“The developers go out and purchase the properties,” Borg said. “Then, they come to the city for utilities and all the services the city provides.”

Commissioner Nikki Krum said McKinney had removed “without consent” from its home rule charter, but kept provisions that still allowed it to use its full annexation powers.

Overcash said Princeton has never had to annex property without the consent of a property owner and that he would return to the next meeting with draft language omitting “without consent.”

For the full story, see the March 10 issue of the Princeton Herald.

0 Comments

Related News

Fire, EMS calls increase in 2021

Fire, EMS calls increase in 2021

Mar 12, 2022 |

Princeton’s calls for fire and EMS service both increased over the past year, according to a report submitted by the Princeton Fire Department to council. Councilmembers received the report as part of its department updates in February, said Assistant Chief Michael...

read more
Winter Weather Advisory issued

Winter Weather Advisory issued

Mar 11, 2022 |

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of North Texas, including Collin County, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. tonight. According to NWS, hazardous travel conditions are expected, particularly on bridges and overpasses, as the winter weather is...

read more
Leach appointed to committee on criminal justice reform

Leach appointed to committee on criminal justice reform

Mar 11, 2022 |

State Rep. Jeff Leach, District 67, was appointed to a new committee in the Legislature. Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives Dade Phelan announced the creation of a new interim study committee on Criminal Justice Reform Thursday, March 10. The committee’s...

read more
Abbott to face O’Rourke in November election

Abbott to face O’Rourke in November election

Mar 10, 2022 |

Unofficial election results are in with 100% of polling locations reporting, and Gov. Greg Abbott will face Beto O’Rourke in November for the Texas gubernatorial seat. Although the results are unofficial, the primary results will be canvassed and certified by the...

read more
FCCLA students learn valuable life skills

FCCLA students learn valuable life skills

Mar 10, 2022 |

Princeton High School students in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America program have a chance to learn lifelong skills while they’re at it. Additionally students are able to earn a ServSafe certification, which provides them with food and alcohol safety...

read more
Pride Corps inducts new members

Pride Corps inducts new members

Mar 3, 2022 |

The Princeton ISD Board of Trustees took the time to honor outstanding teachers in the district. Elementary school teachers were inducted as members of the 2021-2022 Pride Corps during the Monday, Feb. 28 regular school board meeting. They were recognized with a...

read more
Taylor ends re-election bid

Taylor ends re-election bid

Mar 3, 2022 |

U.S. District 3 Rep. Van Taylor announced he will concede his bid for re-election to his runoff opponent, Keith Self, after admitting to a nine-month extramarital affair. The two-term Republican made the announcement Wednesday, March 2. “About a year ago, I made a...

read more
Development projects dominate council agenda

Development projects dominate council agenda

Mar 3, 2022 |

Development continues to dominate council agendas as the city copes with the rapid growth it is experiencing. Several land projects from new housing developments to establishing Public Improvement Districts (PIDs) were approved by council during its regular meeting...

read more