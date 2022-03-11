Leach appointed to committee on criminal justice reform

State Rep. Jeff Leach, District 67, was appointed to a new committee in the Legislature.

Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives Dade Phelan announced the creation of a new interim study committee on Criminal Justice Reform Thursday, March 10.

The committee’s task is examining all elements of state policy that influence intake and outcomes in the state’s criminal justice system and make recommendations to protect the safety of all Texans and preserve Texans’ constitutional rights to due process of law.

“I am honored by the trust Speaker Phelan has placed in me by appointing me as Chairman of the Texas House Interim Committee on Criminal Justice Reform,” Leach said. “I look forward to working collaboratively and aggressively with my colleagues in the interim to ensure the Texas House is boldly leading to advance sound, strong and bold criminal justice reforms in the 88th legislative session in 2023.”

Leach is a practicing lawyer at the firm Gray, Reed & McGraw LLP. He also serves on the Texas Judicial Council.