Fire, EMS calls increase in 2021

Princeton’s calls for fire and EMS service both increased over the past year, according to a report submitted by the Princeton Fire Department to council.

Councilmembers received the report as part of its department updates in February, said Assistant Chief Michael Stiltz.

The department’s total call volume was 3,038 in 2021, an 18% increase from the 2,583 calls in 2020. According to 2020 census data, the city had a population of 17,027, but city officials estimate the population is closer to 20,000.

“As we grow, we’re going to continue to get busier,” Stiltz said.

The department tracks data for the number of fire alarms triggered and breaks them down based on whether or not they occur in a residential or commercial building. Residential fire alarms increased by 5% to 185 in 2021. Commercial fire alarm responses increased by 41% to 38 last year.

The number of fires the department responded to also increased by 7% from 2020 to 203. The number of structural fires increased to 54, a 26% jump from 2020. However, only one response to a structural fire was inside Princeton’s jurisdiction, said Stiltz.

