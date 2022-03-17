Cornerstone Ceremony held in Municipal Center

Princeton’s Municipal Center had its Cornerstone Leveling Ceremony, a masonic tradition that dates back centuries.

The ceremony took place Friday, March 11, at 11 a.m. and was held in the lobby of the newly finished government building. The grand opening will be held in April.

Mayor Brianna Chacon welcomed everyone to the new Municipal Center and spoke to the audience briefly, thanking them for coming out to commemorate the special occasion.

“We are exceptionally proud of our new and beautiful Municipal Center,” Chacon said. “However, we know no matter how beautiful it may be, it will crumble without a firm foundation.”

After the mayor’s remarks, The Grand Lodge of Texas performed a Cornerstone Leveling ceremony. G. Clay Smith, deputy grand master of the Grand Lodge of Texas, led the ceremony.

“I would like to thank everyone who came out today,” Smith said. “This is a fantastic facility. We’re honored to help lay the cornerstone.”

The Masonic tradition consists of checking the cornerstone to ensure it is square, plumb (straight) and level.

The ceremony dates back centuries and involves notable historical figures such as George Washington, who was a member of the Freemasons. Washington also laid the cornerstone of the U.S. Capitol as a Freemason in 1793.

After the stone is declared square, plumb and level, it is then consecrated with corn, wine and oil — Masonic symbols of prosperity, health and peace — before being symbolically tapped in place with a gavel.

For the full story, see the March 17 issue of the Princeton Herald.