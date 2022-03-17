Noino Study Club hosting bingo night March 19

The Princeton Noino Club is hosting its annual bingo fundraiser Saturday, March 19, at Bob and Jean Lovelady High School, located at 501 North Boorman Lane.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and there will be a silent auction, game prizes and ticket prizes.

Tickets cost $10 and all proceeds benefit the senior class at Princeton High School and other community activities. Each purchased admission will come with a pack of 10 bingo cards.

Residents can purchase tickets at the event or by contacting a Noino member at (972) 658-1016 or (214) 549-0005.