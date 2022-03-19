Subscribe

Commissioners oppose firearms to take deer in county

The Collin County Commissioners Court agreed last week to oppose a petition that would allow the use of firearms to harvest deer in Collin County.

The petition. which will be heard during a March 24 regular meeting of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission, would cause Collin, Dallas, Grayson and Rockwall counties to lose their archery-equipment only designation in the taking of white-tailed deer.

The majority of counties in the state allow firearms to be used to harvest white-tail deer during general and youth seasons, and on land with special managed lands deer permit (MLDP) seasons.

White-tail deer hunting in these four counties is restricted to archery equipment only all seasons.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), it continues to receive requests to modify the rules to take deer. The most recent petition in August 2021 asked TPWD to include lawful firearms during general and youth seasons and in MLDP properties.

The petition was originally filed on May 20, 2021, by Harry A. Jacobson of Athens and Tim Condict, representing Big Time Deer Solutions. It is one of many items the commission will consider during the meeting.

The commissioners court voted to pass a resolution to oppose the petition during their March 7 meeting by a vote of 4-1. County Judge Chris Hill opposed the resolution, stating it violates the Second Amendment (of the U.S. Constitution) and hunters’ rights.

For the full story, see the March 17 issue of the Princeton Herald.

