Noino Study Club raises over $3,000 for scholarships

The Noino Study Club had a successful bingo night, raising over $3,000 to give away to Princeton High School seniors through a scholarship.

The bingo night, held Saturday, March 19, at Lovelady High School allowed residents to support the current senior class.

In 2021, the club awarded $1,000 scholarships to three graduating seniors.

Wilma Liggett, the Noino Study Club historian, said the bingo night began in 2015 when she, her husband Les Liggett and Cyndi Darland created the event.

The Noino Club raised over $3,600 Saturday night and there were at least 175 residents in attendance, said Liggett, adding that the club will vote on how to distribute the scholarship money at a future meeting.