Texas Workforce Commission rolls out child care subsidy

by | Mar 24, 2022 | Latest

Parents in the service industry may be eligible for a free child care subsidy because of a renewed statewide program.

The Texas Workforce Commission is offering eligible parents one year of free child care provided the parent or parents meet eligibility criteria and their child is a citizen or legal immigrant.

Parents who qualify may select a child care provider of their choice or sign up for a provider affiliated with ChildCareGroup, which partners with the TWC.

However, the program is limited to certain industries based on the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS). Parents who work in the arts, entertainment and recreation sector, NAICS 71, are listed as eligible to apply.

The same goes for employees who work in retail trade, NAICS 44-45, or accommodation and food services, NAICS 72. 

Employees of grocery stores, restaurants, movie theaters and more may qualify and can see if they are eligible. Residents can see if they are eligible by typing in the name of their employer followed by “NAICS code” on Google.

Families must also meet certain income requirements. For example, a family of four is eligible so long as their annual income does not exceed $64,043.

A parent in a single-parent family must work at least 25 hours per week and at least 50 combined hours per week in a two-parent family. The assistance will last one year and the deadline to apply is March 31.Residents interested in learning more information or applying can apply here.

