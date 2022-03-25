Science fair winners, Pride Corps recognized

Outstanding teachers and students had their moment in the spotlight at the most recent school board meeting.

The Princeton ISD Board of Trustees recognized grand prize winners for the elementary school science fairs and inducted new members into the 2021-2022 Pride Corps during its Monday, March 21 regular meeting held at the PISD Administration Building.

Trustees congratulated the grand prize winners of the district’s science fair from each of its five elementary schools.

Victoria Penaloza, Isabel Velasco, Madison Shafer, Yohanna Yohannes and Tyson Dixon were all recognized by the board. Each student was featured in a short video discussing their project and each received a certificate of recognition from a trustee.

“This is the highlight of the year for me in my job,” Gunnels said. “They’re just so creative, which you’ll see in their video and the questions they think to ask.”

Teachers from the district’s secondary schools were also recognized at the meeting and inducted into the 2021-2022 Pride Corps.

Clark Middle School teacher Justin Tollison, Southard Middle School teacher Corrie Reigle, Princeton High School teacher Neal Tull and Lovelady High School teacher Rachella Fannin were all inducted into the Pride Corps.

For the full story, see the March 24 issue.