Subscribe

Crime report reflects growth

by | Mar 26, 2022 | Latest

The Princeton Police Department reported an increase in the total number of crimes in the city–940 which was nearly a 20% increase from the 793 reported in 2020.

Police Chief Mark Moyle said part of the increase can be attributed to the city’s continued population growth.

“We did see an increase in our crime rate,” Moyle said. “It was largely due to improved reporting practices, improved technology, and growth in population.”

The data provided by Princeton PD was submitted to the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System, a database used to report crimes and context for crimes. Included in the context, departments can report a victim’s information, whether or not the incident was cleared and location a crime took place.

Most departments break down their reported crimes into two categories: Part 1 and Part 2 crimes, according to Uniform Crime Reporting guidelines published by the FBI. Submission of Uniform Crime Reporting statistics to the FBI National Incident-Based Reporting System is voluntary.

For the full story, see the March 24 issue.

0 Comments

Related News

Science fair winners, Pride Corps recognized

Science fair winners, Pride Corps recognized

Mar 25, 2022 |

Outstanding teachers and students had their moment in the spotlight at the most recent school board meeting. The Princeton ISD Board of Trustees recognized grand prize winners for the elementary school science fairs and inducted new members into the 2021-2022 Pride...

read more
Noino Study Club raises over $3,000 for scholarships

Noino Study Club raises over $3,000 for scholarships

Mar 24, 2022 |

The Noino Study Club had a successful bingo night, raising over $3,000 to give away to Princeton High School seniors through a scholarship. The bingo night, held Saturday, March 19, at Lovelady High School allowed residents to support the current senior class. ...

read more
Commission discusses council places, term limits

Commission discusses council places, term limits

Mar 24, 2022 |

After an hour of back and forth debate, the Home Rule Charter Commission approved a resolution giving direction for what council in a home-rule Princeton could look like. Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution calling for a seven-person city council, six...

read more
Texas Workforce Commission rolls out child care subsidy

Texas Workforce Commission rolls out child care subsidy

Mar 24, 2022 |

Parents in the service industry may be eligible for a free child care subsidy because of a renewed statewide program. The Texas Workforce Commission is offering eligible parents one year of free child care provided the parent or parents meet eligibility criteria and...

read more
Princeton softball evens record in district play

Princeton softball evens record in district play

Mar 21, 2022 | ,

The Princeton Lady Panthers softball team began district action on Tuesday as they hosted the McKinney North Lady Bulldogs.  Princeton got the victory by the score of 10-7.  The game was tied when Princeton’s Emily Autrey stepped up to the plate in the...

read more
Commissioners oppose firearms to take deer in county

Commissioners oppose firearms to take deer in county

Mar 19, 2022 |

The Collin County Commissioners Court agreed last week to oppose a petition that would allow the use of firearms to harvest deer in Collin County. The petition. which will be heard during a March 24 regular meeting of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission, would...

read more
Debate teams compete year round

Debate teams compete year round

Mar 18, 2022 |

Princeton High School debaters are dispelling the notion that debate is full of politically-informed students endlessly arguing with one another. Panther Speech and Debate is a year-round program where students compete most weekends in both speech events and debate....

read more
Cornerstone Ceremony held in Municipal Center

Cornerstone Ceremony held in Municipal Center

Mar 17, 2022 |

Princeton’s Municipal Center had its Cornerstone Leveling Ceremony, a masonic tradition that dates back centuries. The ceremony took place Friday, March 11, at 11 a.m. and was held in the lobby of the newly finished government building. The grand opening will be...

read more
Noino Study Club hosting bingo night March 19

Noino Study Club hosting bingo night March 19

Mar 17, 2022 |

The Princeton Noino Club is hosting its annual bingo fundraiser Saturday, March 19, at Bob and Jean Lovelady High School, located at 501 North Boorman Lane. Doors open at 6 p.m. and there will be a silent auction, game prizes and ticket prizes. Tickets cost $10 and...

read more