Crime report reflects growth

The Princeton Police Department reported an increase in the total number of crimes in the city–940 which was nearly a 20% increase from the 793 reported in 2020.

Police Chief Mark Moyle said part of the increase can be attributed to the city’s continued population growth.

“We did see an increase in our crime rate,” Moyle said. “It was largely due to improved reporting practices, improved technology, and growth in population.”

The data provided by Princeton PD was submitted to the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System, a database used to report crimes and context for crimes. Included in the context, departments can report a victim’s information, whether or not the incident was cleared and location a crime took place.

Most departments break down their reported crimes into two categories: Part 1 and Part 2 crimes, according to Uniform Crime Reporting guidelines published by the FBI. Submission of Uniform Crime Reporting statistics to the FBI National Incident-Based Reporting System is voluntary.

