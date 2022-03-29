Princeton FFA to host “Eggstravaganza”

Following the success of its first-ever fall fest in October, the local FFA chapter thought it would be a good idea to host a similar family friendly event in the spring. And nothing says spring better than an egg hunt, so the “Eggstravaganza” was born.

“After the success of our fall fest in October, we thought offering a similar event in the spring would be fun,” said FFA sponsor Shalley Boles. “Our students are very busy during the spring between stock shows and our CDE teams, plus all the other groups they take part in, so when checking out our available dates, it just seemed fitting to have an egg hunt.”

The Eggstravaganza will be from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the PISD vocational building behind Princeton High School on Bois d’ Arc. As the event title suggests, the primary focus will be the egg hunts, which will be scheduled 20 minutes apart based on the child’s age.

“Another feature we hope everyone will enjoy will be the baby animals,” Boles said. “We plan to have baby lambs, goats, chickens, rabbits and bunnies. Families can play with the animals at our decorated photo backdrops. And, of course, the Easter bunny will make an appearance.”

Not only will family fun and face painting be on the top of the list of activities at the Eggstravaganza, there will be an information booth set up to learn more about FFA and the agriculture program offered at Princeton and Lovelady high schools.

“Students in my FFA Pride Time are working to create the event layout and map, as well as planning fun games and activities and securing animals,” Boles said. “We are also looking to our FFA families for Easter egg prize donations.”

The cost for children hunting eggs will be $6 with proceeds from the admission going toward the purchase of supplies for the event, and the remainder of the profit will support FFA members by covering expenses associated with contests, as well as the upcoming FFA banquet at the end of the school year.

Residents can use this link for children’s admission tickets to the event: vancoevents.com/us/eventlist/princetonisd.

Event organizers also encourage everyone to follow the Facebook event page to see what else gets added to the day’s festivities.

“We are looking forward to seeing all the little kids dressed up in their Easter outfits and baskets hunting for the prized eggs,” Boles said. “We think this will be a great family outdoor event.”

By Jean Ann Collins