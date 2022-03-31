Community leaders discuss their paths to success

Princeton Mayor Brianna Chacon is no stranger to being a woman in a field dominated by men.

Chacon worked as a geoscientist from 2011 until 2016 when she left the field to care for her son who is on the autism spectrum.

“I loved bucking the trend and being different,” Chacon said. “I love wearing different hats and doing different things. I hate being stagnant.”

Chacon’s trendsetting ways began when she was growing up, she said. Her original dream job was to be a preacher, but she was told that was not possible because she was a girl and attended a church with conservative views.

“From a young age, it spurred me to do anything because I was a girl,” Chacon said. “I was going to do everything because I was a girl.”

The mayor took that inspiration with her into the geoscience field where she interned at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) where she collaborated with other geoscience and engineering students.

Although her geoscience days are behind her, Chacon says eagle-eyed visitors to her office in the Municipal Center will find her collection of rocks because she still retains her passion for it.

