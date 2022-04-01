Firefighters recognized with Lifesaver Award

First responders often perform a thankless task, but got a moment in the spotlight for some of their recent outstanding work.

Two different firefighter shifts from Fire Station No. 1, along with Collin County paramedics, were recognized during the regular council meeting Monday, March 28.

Princeton Fire Department Chief Tom Harvey awarded his staff with a CPR Lifesaving Award which they will be able to wear on their uniforms. Each firefighter and paramedic recognized was also given a plaque and a photo opportunity with their family.

Both cases took place at the end of 2021. In the two instances, a citizen was in distress and required onsite aid.

In each case, the citizen was able to recover.

“We certainly appreciate this opportunity to recognize our firefighters,” Harvey said. “As you know, part of their job and the medic’s job is extensively associated with saving life. It’s very rare we get to give them the recognition and appreciation they deserve because it’s part of the job description.”

The firefighters and paramedics recognized for the first award were: Lt. Matthew Cantrell, Engineer Brad Morrison, Firefighter Jay Reyes, Firefighter Dakota Carter, Collin County EMT Brandon Ramirez and Collin County EMT Ethan Morgan.

The second CPR Lifesaving Award was awarded to Morrison, Lt. Chris Solano, Firefighter Horst Hilse, Collin County EMT Melanie Auger and Collin County EMT Madison Hernandez.

For the full story, see the March 31 issue.