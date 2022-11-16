New PISD trustees sworn in

The Princeton Independent School District welcomed two new members to its board of trustees Monday night, Julia Schmoker and John Campbell, who emerged from a four-candidate field to win the election held Nov. 8.

The PISD board also thanked outgoing members, Starla Sharpe – who lost her re-election bid – and Carol Bodwell, who didn’t seek re-election, for their service to the board and to the community.

See the full story in this week’s print or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism.

John Kanelis • [email protected]