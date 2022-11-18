Firefighters awarded; students recognized at council

Art, public safety and infrastructure improvements were the order of business for Princeton city council this week.

Council recognized Southard Middle School Art II students who participated in the city’s “What Texas Arbor Day Means to Me” drawing contest.

Jamie Lee, Tabetha Howard, Katelynn Farrow, Alexa De La Torre, Josielyn Ramirez, Liam Baird, Schuylar Seabolt, Kaelyn Kane, Tristan Duncan, Natalie Carranza Lopez, Santiaga Garcia, Angel Olalde, Erick Carcia Ortiz, Arianna Reyes-Morales, Nancy Castillo Turcios, Gabriella McFail were thanked for their submissions and several of the students attended the meeting.

Chief Tom Harvey presented volunteer firefighter Brandon Ferguson with a Letter of Commendation for Exemplary Volunteer Service for his dedicated service to the department since 2014.

