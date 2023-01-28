Subscribe
Princeton loses nail-biter to McKinney North

by | Jan 28, 2023 | Sports

Princeton’s playoff hopes took a hit Friday night with a 57-51 home loss to McKinney North.

McKinney North outscored Princeton by 11 in the second half, coming back after a strong start from the Panthers’ defense.

The Panthers fell to 2-5 in district play, now one game behind the Bulldogs for the final playoff spot with five games remaining.

Boys Basketball – Friday, Jan. 27

Princeton – 51

McKinney North – 57

Girls Basketball – Friday, Jan. 27

Princeton – 38

McKinney North – 62

Princeton’s hopes for a district title took a hit Friday night as the Lady Panthers lost at home.

McKinney North took control of the game early on, capitalizing on Princeton’s turnovers and miscues and scoring on the other end. With an early lead, they began to run away with things in the third quarter, as the Lady Panthers fell to 7-2 in district play with just three games remaining.

Princeton, still second in the district standings, will regroup as it faces Lovejoy at home next Tuesday.

Girls Soccer – Friday, Jan. 27

Princeton – 4

Denison – 3

Princeton went on the road to earn a 4-3 win over Denison Friday night. Kelsey Lefever assisted Anna Bewley for one of the goals as the Lady Panthers improved to 1-1 in district play.

Boys Soccer – Friday, Jan. 27

Princeton – 0

Denison – 0

