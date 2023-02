Saturday night 50 years ago, who else was held hostage by their grandparents and Lawrence Welk? Raise your hand.

By their other grandparents and Hee Haw?

Back then a handful of relatives and three channels were all we needed to have good, clean entertainment and quality time with those we loved.

By John Moore

To Login to read the full story or to subscribe, visit https://publisher.etype.services/Princeton-Herald