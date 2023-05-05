Subscribe
Shots fired near Lacy Elementary

by | May 5, 2023 | Latest

The Princeton Police Department placed Lacy Elementary School on a “soft lockdown” Friday, May 5, after getting a report of shots fired in 300 block of Bonnie View Drive shortly after 11:30 a.m.
Officers searched the area and lifted the lockdown but issued an alert for a 32-year-old man driving a black Cadillac SRX with Texas license plate HVG-7195.
Interim Police Chief James Waters asked for anybody seeing the vehicle to call 911, but to not approach the driver.

Swatting charge filed in Pennsylvania

May 5, 2023 |

A Pennsylvania teenager has been arrested on charges of making prank 911 “swatting” calls to six states, including Texas.Multiple agencies including law officers, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an address on Meadow Creek Drive in Princeton after the...

Sheriff hopes to aid inmates with IGNITE program

May 4, 2023 | ,

Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner, right, with Sheriff Chris Swanson of Genesee County, Michigan. Swanson developed the IGNITE program for inmates in 2020. Sheriff Jim Skinner wants to reduce recidivism rates among Collin County jail inmates by offering a program...

Big plans for VFW Day of Service

May 4, 2023 | ,

Saturday, May 6, is V.I.P. day as VFW Bois D’Arc Post 9167, observes Veterans Impacting Princeton, a day of community in service of others. The Veterans of Foreign Wars will hold its second annual VFW Day of Service,  an outgrowth of the organization’s...

Collin County values continue to rise

May 4, 2023 | ,

In the city of Princeton, CCAD data shows a 23% increase in taxable value, from $2.45 billion to $3 billion. There was $385 million in value added because of new construction. PISD had a 22% increase in taxable value to $4 billion. Of the increase, $569 million was in...

The heat is on

May 4, 2023 | ,

After a recent meeting, a coworker mentioned that she and her family had bought a new home. Actually, it was new to them, but it was built in 1963 in what was then and is still now one of the city’s most desirable neighborhoods. What seemed like a typical workplace...

Election Day May 6

May 3, 2023 | ,

Visit the link, to read our local voters' guide online. Princeton residents will consider a $797 million school bond proposal as well as eight candidates seeking three openings on the Collin College Board of Trustees. The polls are open Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7...

Police investigate two student threats

Apr 27, 2023 | ,

The Princeton Police Department issued an arrest warrant Thursday, April 27, for a Princeton High School student in regard to an alleged threat made against the school. A juvenile from Lovelady High School faced disciplinary action regarding another alleged threat,...

Blood drive set for May 4

Apr 27, 2023 | ,

Carter BloodCare will host a blood drive from 1-6 p.m., Thursday, May 4, at the Princeton Municipal Center, 2000 E. Princeton Drive. All blood types are needed, but type O negative is at a critical level — meaning less than one day’s supply of blood is available for...

