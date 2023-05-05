Shots fired near Lacy Elementary

The Princeton Police Department placed Lacy Elementary School on a “soft lockdown” Friday, May 5, after getting a report of shots fired in 300 block of Bonnie View Drive shortly after 11:30 a.m.
Officers searched the area and lifted the lockdown but issued an alert for a 32-year-old man driving a black Cadillac SRX with Texas license plate HVG-7195.
Interim Police Chief James Waters asked for anybody seeing the vehicle to call 911, but to not approach the driver.
