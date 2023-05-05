Swatting charge filed in Pennsylvania

A Pennsylvania teenager has been arrested on charges of making prank 911 “swatting” calls to six states, including Texas.

Multiple agencies including law officers, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an address on Meadow Creek Drive in Princeton after the Collin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5.

The sheriff’s office said an individual “stated that he had just murdered his mother and was inside the residence with a firearm.”

Interim Princeton Police Chief James Waters said officers on the scene made contact with the homeowner and “after thorough investigation it was determined that the call was a hoax.”

It was then determined that “everybody in the area was safe and secure,” Waters said

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Bureau later notified Pennsylvania State Police that it had traced the call back to rural Jackson Township in eastern Pennsylvania.

Authorities executed a search warrant on Tuesday, May 2, and arrested a 17-year-old male. His computer revealed a total of nine swatting calls had been made to Texas, Florida, Oregon, California, Tennessee, and Kentucky, as well as other locations across the country, the sheriff’s office said.



