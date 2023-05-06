Princeton voters approve school bonds

The Princeton Independent School District will be allowed to sell $797 million in bonds to pay for eight new schools over the next decade. Unofficial final totals show voters in the Saturday, May 6, election approved the bond proposal by 66.41% to 33.59%, or 597 votes to 302 votes out of 899 votes cast.

The Princeton ISD debt service tax rate will remain at $0.50 per $100 in assessed valuation but the actual amount homeowners pay in taxes could increase as the value of their properties go up.

Of interest to Princeton residents, McKinney voters have for the second time refused to approve an expansion of McKinney National Airport to allow commercial airline service. The McKinney City Council called the bond election for $200 million to fund a four-gate, 144,000-square-foot terminal, a new taxiway and 2,000 parking spaces. A previous airport bond proposal was defeated in 2015.

Unofficial results from the Saturday, May 6, election showed Proposition A, the airport bond, losing with 58.72% of votes against it and 21.28% in favor. Out of 21,846 votes cast, 12,822 were against the airport bond and 9,024 for it.

Results are not official until votes are canvassed.

