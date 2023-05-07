Two trustee races headed to runoff

Two races for the Collin College Board of Trustees election appear to be headed to a runoff election after no candidate garnered the required 50% threshold.
With all 62 voting centers in Collin County reporting results for the May 6 election, unofficial tallies have been released by the county election administrator. The unofficial results are required to be canvassed in the coming weeks.
Place 1 incumbent Fred Moses was narrowly defeated in his re-election bid by Megan Wallace. Moses received 31,896 votes, 49.93% of ballots, compared to Wallace’s 31,982, or 50.07% of ballots. Because Wallace cleared the 50% threshold, she will represent Place 1.
Place 2 appears to be headed to a runoff election with incumbent Jay Saad and challenger Scott Coleman advancing. Saad received 27,229 votes, 44.24% of ballots, while Coleman received 30,221, 49.1% of ballots. The final challenger Philip Timmons received 4,095 votes, 6.65% of ballots, and will not advance.
Similar to Place 2, the race for Place 3 appears headed for a runoff election as well. Incumbent Stacey Donald received 27,804 votes, 45% of ballots, challenger Cathie Alexander received 25,907 votes, 41.93% of ballots, and challenger Joe Minissale received 8,070 votes, 13.07% of ballots. Donald and Alexander will advance to a runoff because they are the top two vote-getters.
Collin College trustees are elected to six-year terms.
Out of the 689,552 registered voters in Collin County, only 81,811, about 11.86% turned out during the May election.
Princeton voters approve school bonds
The Princeton Independent School District will be allowed to sell $797 million in bonds to pay for eight new schools over the next decade. Unofficial final totals show voters in the Saturday, May 6, election approved the bond proposal by 66.41% to 33.59%, or 597 votes...
