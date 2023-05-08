Subscribe
Rep. Leach statement on Allen Outlet Mall shooting

by | May 8, 2023 | Latest

Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, released the following statement on Saturday, May 6:

“I’m deeply saddened by the horrific events that occurred today at the Allen Premium Outlets, right in the heart of House District 67, and am praying for the victims and all those affected by this horrible tragedy.
“I returned to Allen from the Capitol and am on site, working with our law enforcement agencies to provide whatever support is needed. I am thankful for the Allen Police Department, the Collin County Sheriff’s office, Texas DPS – and all of our law enforcement agencies – for responding heroically, swiftly and for taking immediate action.
“I will continue to monitor the situation and keep you apprised of information as I receive it.”

