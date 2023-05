Former Princeton High School catcher Matthew DeLaney is continuing to recover from a bullet wound to his chest, but the slug remains close to his spine, his family said.

The 18-year-old with Texas A&M-Texarkana was struck Saturday, April 29, by a stray bullet fired 400 yards from George Dobson Field in Texarkana. Two men were arrested.

