FD hosts active shooter response course for civilians

The key survival tactics of Avoid, Deny and Defend are essential to survive a mass shooting and those facts were taught at a recent CRASE class. The city plans to offer future courses for residents.

Last month’s mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets has focused attention on ways to avoid becoming a victim of such a tragedy.

Registration for Princeton’s first Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) course filled quickly and the class was taught Tuesday, May 30, at the Steven & Judy Deffibaugh Community Center. Additional classes were being planned.

The course was built on the Avoid, Deny and Defend (ADD) strategy developed in 2004 by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Program at Texas State University in San Marcos.

“The Allen event touched just about everybody’s life in this area,” said Princeton Fire Marshal Jerry Miller.

He and Assistant Fire Chief Michael Stiltz taught the four-hour class on strategies, guidance and ways to survive an active shooter event. Both men had responded to the Saturday, May 6, shooting, pairing with local law enforcement officers.

“An active shooter event is defined as attempted mass murder,” Stiltz said.

He recounted numerous such events including the University of Texas tower sniper in Austin who fatally wounded 16 people in August 1966 and the massacre of 21 people in July 1984 at a McDonald’s restaurant in the San Ysidro neighborhood of San Diego, California.

