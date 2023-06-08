Subscribe
Order photos

Texas Legislature still in session

by | Jun 8, 2023 | Latest, News

Texas lawmakers barely had time to catch their breath after the 88th Legislature ended before Gov. Greg Abbott called a special session to address unfinished business.

Abbott wanted the House and Senate to agree on property tax relief and border security issues.

“There were some very important bills that didn’t make it across the finish line, and we must finish what we started,” said Rep. Jeff Leach (R-Plano).

“While we are still working on the details of funding for public education, we did pass a much needed, and much deserved, cost-of-living adjustment and a 13th check for our retired teachers,” he said. The lawmaker said he hoped Abbott would call a second special session to increase teacher pay.

Leach said he filed almost 80 bills including House Bill (HB) 1740 giving active military, veterans and Gold Star families free entry to state parks. 

HB 1743 provides SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits for Texans leaving the criminal justice system with no means to afford groceries. The bill allows an inmate to apply for benefits 45 to 60 days before their release date, he said.

To read the full story subscribe to The Princeton Herald.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

One Collin College trustee elected, another defeated

One Collin College trustee elected, another defeated

Jun 11, 2023 |

Voters have replaced Place 3 Collin College Trustee Stacey Donald with challenger Cathie Alexander, according to complete, unofficial returns from the Saturday, June 10, runoff election. Collin County Elections also reported Place 2 Trustee Jay Saad was reelected,...

read more
FD hosts active shooter response course for civilians

FD hosts active shooter response course for civilians

Jun 8, 2023 | ,

The key survival tactics of Avoid, Deny and Defend are essential to survive a mass shooting and those facts were taught at a recent CRASE class. The city plans to offer future courses for residents. Last month’s mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets has focused...

read more
Habitat house nearing completion

Habitat house nearing completion

Jun 8, 2023 | ,

This home being built by Habitat for Humanity Collin County in Princeton for the Martinez family is anticipated to be complete later this summer. John Kanelis/The Princeton Herald Volunteers have nearly completed building a house in Princeton for a family led by a...

read more
A world of words awaits at the library

A world of words awaits at the library

Jun 8, 2023 | ,

Camp BOOK IT! is the summer reading program at Lois Nelson Public Library. It is open to all families with Pre-K through sixth grade students, or ages 4 to 12.  Parents set goals, track reading and reward their students, all in the Reader Zone digital dashboard....

read more
PHS seniors win scholarships

PHS seniors win scholarships

Jun 8, 2023 | ,

Kevin Peres received a scholarship from Independence Bank. Courtesy Princeton ISD Members of the Princeton High School Class of 2023 received nearly $100,000 in local scholarships. Band Boosters scholarships were awarded to Savannah Brewer, Jackeline Rodriguez,...

read more
Help protect monarch migration marvel

Help protect monarch migration marvel

Jun 8, 2023 | ,

Monarchs help pollinate milkweed by feeding on nectar from flowers. Milkweed is the only plant monarch larvae and caterpillars will eat. Milkweed is sprouting and blooming, providing a vital link to the life cycle of endangered monarch butterflies that flutter...

read more
Below ‘see’ level

Below ‘see’ level

Jun 1, 2023 | ,

By John Moore owner | thecountrywriter.com.  If there was one thing Ashdown, Arkansas had when I was growing up, it was plenty for kids to do. During the summer months, activities included baseball, day trips to swim at the lake, visiting kinfolk, and spending the...

read more
Public works touches everyone

Public works touches everyone

Jun 1, 2023 | ,

Adults and children watch as CWD demonstrates how the waste disposal truck picks up, then empties trash cans at the Saturday, May 27 Public Works event.  For the most part, Princeton residents don’t really notice employees of the Public Works Department as they stay...

read more
Students walk stage at PHS commencement

Students walk stage at PHS commencement

Jun 1, 2023 | ,

Princeton High School Class of 2023 graduates toss their caps in the air Thursday, May 25 at CUTX Event Center in Allen. Graduates of Princeton High School Class of 2023 now have their diplomas and their future before them. Quoting from the movie “Kung Fu Panda,”...

read more
Workshop teaches residents how to care for lake

Workshop teaches residents how to care for lake

Jun 1, 2023 | ,

Learn how to become a watershed steward for Lake Lavon at a June 7 workshop hosted by the North Texas Municipal Water District. The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) is hosting a workshop on how residents can protect Lake Lavon water quality by becoming a...

read more
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos