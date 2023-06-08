Texas Legislature still in session

Texas lawmakers barely had time to catch their breath after the 88th Legislature ended before Gov. Greg Abbott called a special session to address unfinished business.

Abbott wanted the House and Senate to agree on property tax relief and border security issues.

“There were some very important bills that didn’t make it across the finish line, and we must finish what we started,” said Rep. Jeff Leach (R-Plano).

“While we are still working on the details of funding for public education, we did pass a much needed, and much deserved, cost-of-living adjustment and a 13th check for our retired teachers,” he said. The lawmaker said he hoped Abbott would call a second special session to increase teacher pay.

Leach said he filed almost 80 bills including House Bill (HB) 1740 giving active military, veterans and Gold Star families free entry to state parks.

HB 1743 provides SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits for Texans leaving the criminal justice system with no means to afford groceries. The bill allows an inmate to apply for benefits 45 to 60 days before their release date, he said.

