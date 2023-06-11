One Collin College trustee elected, another defeated

Voters have replaced Place 3 Collin College Trustee Stacey Donald with challenger Cathie Alexander, according to complete, unofficial returns from the Saturday, June 10, runoff election.
Collin County Elections also reported Place 2 Trustee Jay Saad was reelected, defeating Scott Coleman.
Alexander received 56.06% of the 27,998 votes cast, or 15,597 ballots. Donald received 43.94% or 12,225 votes.
Saad garnered 55.52% or 15,434 votes. Coleman received 44.48% or 12,367 votes.
The runoff was required because none of the four candidates received 50% of the votes in the regular election held Saturday, May 6.
Results are not official until ballots are canvassed by the Collin College Board of Trustees.
FD hosts active shooter response course for civilians
The key survival tactics of Avoid, Deny and Defend are essential to survive a mass shooting and those facts were taught at a recent CRASE class. The city plans to offer future courses for residents. Last month’s mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets has focused...
0 Comments