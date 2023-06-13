City growth expected to support park bonds

Princeton’s financial advisor told city council at the regular meeting Monday, June 12, that projected growth would support a $109.1 million bond package for park improvements if council decided to call a Nov. 7 bond election.
Mayor Brianna Chacon clarified that a $100,000 donation from Megatel Homes to Alliance Elite Youth Leadership (AEYL) of McKinney was not city business.
Police Officer Nancy Dominguez received a lifesaving commendation for administering Narcan to a fentanyl overdose victim.
