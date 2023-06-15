City sued in federal court

A federal court lawsuit alleges the city of Princeton broke a 2017 agreement not to provide water service to certain subdivisions located west of the city unless it met certain conditions.

The complaint, filed in January by North Collin Special Utility District (SUD) in Melissa, is pending before U.S. Judge Amos Mazzant in Sherman.

Princeton City Manager Derek Borg said Thursday, June 8, he was not authorized to comment on the case, which is being handled for the city by the Messer, Fort & McDonald law firm in Frisco. Attorney Brad Bullock of the firm said he had no comment.

The plaintiff is represented by Allensworth & Porter of Austin. Partner Will Allensworth said, “Out of respect for the judicial process, and on behalf of North Collin, I have no comment.”

North Collin SUD was formerly North Collin Water Supply Corporation, a nonprofit public retail water utility, that converted to a special utility district in 2015. It merged in 2019 with Altoga Water Supply Corporation.

The lawsuit alleges Princeton and North Collin entered into a settlement agreement in August 2017 under which Princeton would pay a fee for the right to serve certain customers in the district’s service area, subject to approval by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

