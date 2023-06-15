Flowing forward: safeguarding water quality

Michael Kuitu, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension program specialist and coordinator for the Texas Watershed Steward program, conducts a workshop focusing on Lake Lavon. | Bob Wieland/C&S Media

We all live in a watershed, so everyone should share in the responsibility of caring for it, according to a recent workshop.

“A watershed is like one big bowl or bathtub, said Michael Kuitu, a program specialist and coordinator for the Texas Watershed Steward program. “A watershed is the area of land that water flows across, through or under as it drains, ultimately reaching streams, rivers, lakes or an ocean.”

About three dozen people attended the workshop, conducted Wednesday, June 7, in Wylie.

The program was presented by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board in cooperation with the North Texas Municipal Water District.

It was designed to help watershed residents learn about their water resources and how they may become involved in local watershed protection and management activities.

Kuitu said Texas has more than 191,000 miles of streams and rivers draining into 15 major river basins and eight coastal basins. “That’s about eight times the distance around the equator,” he said.

Kuitu determined from the audience there was no agreement as to how local residents referred to Lake Lavon or Lavon Lake. The reservoir is commonly called Lake Lavon for commercial and recreational purposes and Lavon Lake as the official name according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

