Police officer honored for saving a life

Interim Police Chief James Waters honors Officer Nancy Dominguez for saving the life of a drug overdose victim. Bob Wieland/Princeton Herald

Eight Princeton police officers have been honored for rounding up five aggravated robbery suspects. Interim Police Chief James Waters presented commendations to the officers at the Monday, June 12, meeting of the Princeton City Council.

Waters recognized Lt. Jesus Rodriguez, Sgt. Doyle Flatt, Sgt. Charles Spears, Det. Carolyn Crawford, Det. Tyler Bradford, Officer Diana Rizzo, Officer Brandon Quimbey, and Officer Nancy Dominguez. He presented them with letters of commendation for what he called their courageous actions.

Waters then singled out Dominguez, presenting her with a lifesaving commendation. The chief said Dominguez saved the life of a woman in her 20s who had suffered a fentanyl overdose on May 12.

“The officer’s training kicked in and she administered Narcan nasal spray, saving the overdose victim’s life,” Waters said.

Dominguez, who joined the department in April 2022, received a standing ovation.

In other business, Princeton voters may be asked later this year to approve funding for a dozen park projects costing $109.1 million.

