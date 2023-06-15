SB 224 cracks down on theft

Criminals who steal catalytic converters will face stiffer penalties if caught and convicted. Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 224 into law on Tuesday, June 6. The measure by Sen. Carol Alvarado (D-Houston) is the companion to the House bill filed by Rep. Jeff Leach (R-Plano).

“SB 224, also known as the Deputy Darren Almendarez Act, will give law enforcement the tools they need to further crack down on the dangerous crime of catalytic converter theft,” Leach said.

“I was proud to work with my friend and colleague … to get this bill to the governor’s desk and make our Texas communities safer because of it.”

Meanwhile, authorities report the number of thefts has decreased along with the price of the precious metals they contain.

Catalytic converters are installed in the exhaust system of vehicles to reduce harmful emissions. They help convert toxic pollutants, such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and hydrocarbons, into less harmful substances before they are released into the atmosphere.

