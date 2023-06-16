Subscribe
Order photos

Overnight storm leaves residents powerless

by | Jun 16, 2023 | Latest

Sirens sounded late Thursday night in Princeton as National Weather Service radar indicated a possible tornado approaching Princeton from the west.
There were no reports that it touched down, but several residents reported wind, hail or lightning damage and many neighborhoods lost power.
“Storm knocked power out from Honey Grove Texas through Princeton and Farmersville with Fannin Electric,” Terry Gene Blagburn reported on Facebook.
Kim Geddes Marchand, who lives in the middle of Princeton, wrote that her power had been out all night.
Katy Brinley Boyles said she had lost a large tree in her yard.
“Lightning split it down the center and now the majority of it is in the street and the driveway next door!” she wrote.
“At Walmart 380 they shut down and got us all in the back of the store,” wrote Kim Mosher Fain.
Alicia Torres posted, “Came from Gainesville down to Prosper, hit McKinney and down 380 to Princeton; went over Lowry Crossing toward Josephine and died out.”
On the way, the storm damaged Cowboy Church of Collin County, located south of the city on FM 3364.
Independent Financial in Lavon had its entire bank of drive-thru lanes destroyed, splitting off from the building. The structure also suffered damage with part of the siding breaking off along with cracks in the roof.
Nearby, there were signs of damage on the overhang for a RaceTrac gas station with a piece of siding hanging down. Just up the street, a single power line was standing diagonally, out of line with others nearby.

Connor Pittman contributed to this story

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Updated: Overnight storm leaves residents powerless

Updated: Overnight storm leaves residents powerless

Jun 16, 2023 |

Sirens sounded late Thursday night in Princeton as National Weather Service radar indicated a possible tornado approaching Princeton from the west. There were no reports that it touched down, but several residents reported wind, hail or lightning damage and many...

read more
In the grooves

In the grooves

Jun 15, 2023 | ,

By John Moore, thecountrywriter.com. Magnavox Console Stereo Auto tune. Ever heard of it? Neither had any of the singers and songwriters we grew up with. Today, technology has taken the place of many things. Including real talent. Auto tune is a device that can take...

read more
Summer Meals

Summer Meals

Jun 15, 2023 | , ,

Princeton children aged 18 and younger can get free meals this month. Princeton ISD says breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. at Princeton High School, 1000 East Princeton Drive, through Friday, June 30. Lunch is being served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m....

read more
City sued in federal court

City sued in federal court

Jun 15, 2023 | ,

A federal court lawsuit alleges the city of Princeton broke a 2017 agreement not to provide water service to certain subdivisions located west of the city unless it met certain conditions. The complaint, filed in January by North Collin Special Utility District (SUD)...

read more
Police officer honored for saving a life

Police officer honored for saving a life

Jun 15, 2023 | ,

Interim Police Chief James Waters honors Officer Nancy Dominguez for saving the life of a drug overdose victim. Bob Wieland/Princeton Herald Eight Princeton police officers have been honored for rounding up five aggravated robbery suspects. Interim Police Chief James...

read more
SB 224 cracks down on theft

SB 224 cracks down on theft

Jun 15, 2023 | ,

Criminals who steal catalytic converters will face stiffer penalties if caught and convicted. Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 224 into law on Tuesday, June 6. The measure by Sen. Carol Alvarado (D-Houston) is the companion to the House bill filed by Rep. Jeff...

read more
Flowing forward: safeguarding water quality

Flowing forward: safeguarding water quality

Jun 15, 2023 | ,

Michael Kuitu, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension program specialist and coordinator for the Texas Watershed Steward program, conducts a workshop focusing on Lake Lavon. | Bob Wieland/C&S Media We all live in a watershed, so everyone should share in the...

read more
City growth expected to support park bonds

City growth expected to support park bonds

Jun 13, 2023 |

Princeton’s financial advisor told city council at the regular meeting Monday, June 12, that projected growth would support a $109.1 million bond package for park improvements if council decided to call a Nov. 7 bond election.Mayor Brianna Chacon clarified that a...

read more
Princeton city attorney resigns

Princeton city attorney resigns

Jun 12, 2023 |

City Attorney David Overcash, of the Frisco law firm Wolfe, Tidwell & McCoy, has resigned from representing Princeton, City Manager Derek Borg said Monday, June 12.Borg said the firm submitted a letter of resignation following the last city council meeting,...

read more
One Collin College trustee elected, another defeated

One Collin College trustee elected, another defeated

Jun 11, 2023 |

Voters have replaced Place 3 Collin College Trustee Stacey Donald with challenger Cathie Alexander, according to complete, unofficial returns from the Saturday, June 10, runoff election. Collin County Elections also reported Place 2 Trustee Jay Saad was reelected,...

read more
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos