Overnight storm leaves residents powerless

Sirens sounded late Thursday night in Princeton as National Weather Service radar indicated a possible tornado approaching Princeton from the west.

There were no reports that it touched down, but several residents reported wind, hail or lightning damage and many neighborhoods lost power.

“Storm knocked power out from Honey Grove Texas through Princeton and Farmersville with Fannin Electric,” Terry Gene Blagburn reported on Facebook.

Kim Geddes Marchand, who lives in the middle of Princeton, wrote that her power had been out all night.

Katy Brinley Boyles said she had lost a large tree in her yard.

“Lightning split it down the center and now the majority of it is in the street and the driveway next door!” she wrote.

“At Walmart 380 they shut down and got us all in the back of the store,” wrote Kim Mosher Fain.

Alicia Torres posted, “Came from Gainesville down to Prosper, hit McKinney and down 380 to Princeton; went over Lowry Crossing toward Josephine and died out.”

On the way, the storm damaged Cowboy Church of Collin County, located south of the city on FM 3364.

Independent Financial in Lavon had its entire bank of drive-thru lanes destroyed, splitting off from the building. The structure also suffered damage with part of the siding breaking off along with cracks in the roof.

Nearby, there were signs of damage on the overhang for a RaceTrac gas station with a piece of siding hanging down. Just up the street, a single power line was standing diagonally, out of line with others nearby.



Connor Pittman contributed to this story

