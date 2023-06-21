Princeton hires new general counsel

The Irving law firm of Boyle & Lowry has been retained as the new general counsel for the city, effective immediately. The Princeton City Council selected Boyle & Lowry in a unanimous vote at a special meeting held Tuesday, June 20.

“They come to us with a long list of accomplishments and expertise in the areas Princeton will need for its continued growth, now and for the foreseeable future,” City Manager Derek Borg said. “We look forward to a very prosperous relationship.”

The firm specializes in municipal and local government law, serving municipal clients such as Grapevine, Highland Park, Keller, Hurst, Justin, Lone Star, Mount Vernon, Ponder, Westlake, Westover Hills and Winnsboro.

Mayor Brianna Chacon said, “We are filled with excitement as we embark on this fresh partnership, fully aware that their exceptional expertise and vast knowledge will serve as valuable guidance, propelling Princeton towards unparalleled excellence.”

The firm was quoted as saying, “Our mission is to assist clients in achieving their goals and objectives, subject to and limited by applicable law.”

David Overcash and the Frisco law firm Wolfe, Tidwell & McCoy, resigned from representing Princeton following the city council meeting, Monday, May 22.

