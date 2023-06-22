Chamber honors members, welcomes new business

Peoples Bank of Princeton has been named Business of the Year by the Princeton-Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber President Christi Houston presented the award at the banquet and casino night held Friday, June 2, at Cinnamon Barn, 3363 FM 3364.

Pogue Construction was named Sponsor of the Year and Dawn Craig of People Feeding Princeton was the Citizen of the Year. The Volunteer of the Year was Beth Willhite.

The chamber also honored three recipients with special recognitions awards: Sheryl Webb, Community Waste Disposal and Princeton Independent School District.

Katrina Coffman, CEP of Goodwill Industries of Northeast Texas, was the guest speaker at the Lunch & Learn networking meeting held Wednesday, June 14, at the PISD Administration Building. She was unable to attend the meeting but provided a personal video message.

Goodwill’s mission is to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities or disadvantages through education, training and placement in gainful employment, she said.

Based in Sherman, Goodwill Industries of Northeast Texas stretches across the region from Gainesville to Texarkana and into Bryan County of Oklahoma, she said. The Texas counties served are Bowie, Camp, Cass, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Grayson, Hopkins, Hunt, Kaufman, Lamar, Rains, Red River and Rockwall.

