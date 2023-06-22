Subscribe
Tighter security for annual July Spectacular

by | Jun 22, 2023 | Latest, News

Princeton singer-songwriter Shelby Ballenger opens for Casey Donahew at the July Spectacular. Courtesy photo

Following the recent tragedy at Allen Premium Outlets, the Princeton Police Department has enhanced security for the July Spectacular fireworks show and concert, 4-10 p.m. Saturday, July 1, in J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park.

“We’re implementing a number of precautionary measures to ensure everybody has a safe and fun time,” said Interim Police Chief James Waters. “We appreciate your cooperation as we work together to make this event a success.”

Police officers will be stationed at each entrance and throughout the park. In addition, the department has instituted a clear bag policy and will restrict entry with certain other items. All bags are subject to inspection, the chief said.

Approved bags will include clear totes of plastic, vinyl, or PVC, no larger than 12 inches by six inches by 12 inches; clear, resealable on gallon plastic storage bags; small clutch purses no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches, without or without a strap. 

Diaper bags are OK if no larger than 12 inches by six inches by 12 inches. Also permitted are baby carriers, detachable infant car seats or strollers.

Bags that do not meet criteria must be returned to your vehicle, Waters said.

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to, all purses except clutch purses, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, computer bags and camera bags. 

Exceptions will be made for those with medical requirements and/or special needs.

Police will remove anyone from the event who violates any laws, event rules or regulations, or directives from event staff, Waters said.

The opening musical acts are Big Joe Walker and the Shelby Ballenger Band. The headline performer is Casey Donahew.

Dallas singer-songwriter Big Joe has been touring more than a decade with his bold brand of Texas country music. He’s best known for his original song, “Friday Nights in Texas.”

Over the past decade, Princeton native Ballenger has taken her guitar and talent from Trinity Valley Community College to Billy Bob’s Texas. She’s known for “Messin’ with a Cowboy,” “Heartbreaks and Hangovers,” “Girls Night Out” and “It Just Won’t Stop Raining.”

Burleson native Donahew began playing professionally in 2002 and his last four albums charted on the “Billboard” U.S. Country Top 10. His Number 3 album, “All Night Party,” produced the sings “Kiss Me” and “Country Song.”

The first aid tent and cooling station for the Spectacular will be located in front of the concession stand.

Free water will be distributed at each of the three entrances, the Kids’ Zone, the cooling tent, the first aid tent and the city of Princeton booth.

Walk-in admission is free with a $5 admission to the Kids’ Zone. Children aged 2 and under admitted to the Zone for free.

Parking on site is $10 per vehicle, no matter how many occupants. There is no parking along Beauchamp Boulevard and vehicles parked there will be towed at the owner’s expense. 

Free parking is available at Lacy Elementary School, Southard Middle School or Jackie Hendricks Stadium with a free shuttle to the event. 

College Street and Beauchamp Boulevard will be open only for event vendors and vehicles with handicap identification. parking. 

Entrances on Gold Way and North Beauchamp, Emerald Drive and North Beauchamp, and College Street and Longneck Road – the main park entrance — will be closed.

Tickets and more information are available at princetontx.gov.

