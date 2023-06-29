Congressman warns constituents on China

U.S. Rep Keith Self shares coffee and comments with constituents Saturday, June 24 in Murphy. Bob Wieland/Princeton Herald

China is at war with America today, financially, psychologically and monetarily, according to U.S. Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas.

“We’ve got to change your perception and all people’s perception that China is no longer just a big warehouse in the sky that Amazon delivers to you,” Self said at a “Koffee with Keith” event held Saturday, June. 24.

“They are now a true adversary,” Self said. “They plan to be the sole superpower in the world by the hundred-year anniversary of the taking over of China, which was 1949.”

Five months into his first term, Self met with about two dozen constituents crowded into the Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea shop in Murphy.

He said his three priorities were the national debt, border security and dealing with China – something he said the Biden administration was not doing well.

“Folks, when the Executive Branch lets a Chinese spy balloon go all the way across our nation and actually stop and do figure eights over one of our nuclear bases, what does that tell you about the response to China? It’s weak,” he said.

Self, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he would soon go to Taiwan to gather “ground truth” about how much Taiwan wanted to defend itself from the threat from mainland China.

“There are three layers,” he said. “The very old folks that ran from China to Formosa then, Taiwan now, are adamantly against communism, period. There’s a younger layer that says, ‘well we’re all Chinese.’ But the young people who have seen China get aggressive, they’re adamantly against Communist China.”

To read the full story subscribe to The Princeton Herald.