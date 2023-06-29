Have a blast on the Fourth

Bobby Mack, whose grandfather started Lafon’s Fireworks 42 years ago, holds a commercial grade rocket. Bob Wieland/Princeton Herald

It’s hard to miss the Lafon Fireworks stand on FM 3286 in Branch. It’s been there for 42 years, started by Alvin Lafon.

His grandson, Bobby Mack, says the family-owned stand is only open for 10 days before the Fourth of July and New Year’s, but they offer a large selection, giving customers more bangs for their bucks.

“We get a lot of people jump from stand to stand looking for bargains, but we’ve got the lowest prices,” he said.

Customers come from Dallas and East Texas, Mack said. “If others don’t have it, we probably do,” he said.

They also have the big stuff, commercial grade pyrotechnics starting at $300.

The stand also has a location on SH 78 in Copeville/Nevada.

