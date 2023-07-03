Subscribe
Woman charged with setting fire

A 35-year-old Prosper woman has been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed a mobile home on County Road 466 north of the city Sunday, July 2.
Stormer Dene Ford was charged with arson of a habitation, according to booking records from the Collin County Jail.
The structure at 10349 County Road 466 was fully involved and the Princeton Fire Department requested help from crews from Melissa, Blue Ridge, Farmersville and Lowry Crossing.
“The mobile home is a total loss and one dog perished in the fire,” said Collin County Fire Marshal Jason Browning. “Additionally, one firefighter was treated for minor injuries on scene,” he said.
The Collin County Grand Jury indicted Ford on Tuesday, June 27, on a drug possession charge. Records show she had previous arrests on assault charges in Princeton, Frisco and McKinney. Other charges in Collin County included theft, public intoxication, driving while license invalid and criminal mischief.

Photo: Courtesy Michael O’Keefe/First Response Photography

