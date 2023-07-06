Subscribe
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250

Shopportunity knocks: grocery store coming to town

by | Jul 6, 2023 | Latest, News

The wait for Princeton to have a grocery supermarket may soon be over. The Princeton Economic Development Corporation has approved a development incentive agreement for a store to anchor a 25-acre tract on the northwest corner of Beauchamp Boulevard and U.S. 380. 

City Manager Derek Borg has confirmed it is for a United Supermarkets facility and said the development contract was still in negotiation. “They’re still coming,” he said on Monday, July 3. 

 Terrance Johnson, chair of the EDC, and Nikki Krum of the Princeton-Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce have said the store will be a Market Street grocery but Borg said he was unable to confirm that. 

Market Street, United Supermarkets, United Express, Albertsons and Amigos are sister brands.

The leasing agent for the pad is The Retail Connection of Dallas and Assistant Vice President Rachel Woodman Turry said on June 30, “At this time, we are still working on our site plan for the development” and was not ready to share it. 

To read the full story subscribe to The Princeton Herald.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Fundraising, fun fireworks at event

Fundraising, fun fireworks at event

Jul 6, 2023 | ,

VFW Bois D’Arc Post 9167 and Scout Troop 229 raised funds for campouts at the Princeton Spectacular Saturday, July 1. In back, from left, Abel, Frankie and Abraham, along with Sadie, front left, and Rebekah, front right, sold cookies to the public as they tried to...

read more
New contractor sought for luxury apartments

New contractor sought for luxury apartments

Jul 6, 2023 | ,

The construction of Princeton Luxury Apartments is now at a standstill. Photo www.google.com/maps/ Construction is expected to resume next month on the Princeton Luxury Apartments, 599 West Princeton Drive, just east of Walmart. That’s according to Frontline...

read more
Governor renews call for property tax cuts

Governor renews call for property tax cuts

Jul 6, 2023 | ,

Texas lawmakers are continuing to work on Gov. Greg Abbott’s pledge to eliminate property taxes in Texas or provide lasting tax cuts. As the first special session of the 88th Legislature concluded, Abbott announced a second session starting Tuesday, June 27, saying,...

read more
Woman charged with setting fire

Woman charged with setting fire

Jul 3, 2023 |

A 35-year-old Prosper woman has been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed a mobile home on County Road 466 north of the city Sunday, July 2.Stormer Dene Ford was charged with arson of a habitation, according to booking records from the Collin County Jail....

read more
Family dedicates Beauchamp Boulevard

Family dedicates Beauchamp Boulevard

Jun 29, 2023 | ,

Brian Beauchamp, left, Weston Beauchamp, William Beauchamp, Beau Ashwander, and Glenda Beauchamp cut the ribbon for the new street sign Saturday, June 24. Norishka Pachot/The Princeton Herald The family of late Councilmember Bruce Beauchamp turned out to dedicate a...

read more
Stay cool, hydrated, informed and aware

Stay cool, hydrated, informed and aware

Jun 29, 2023 | ,

Just chill; the Princeton Fire Department and the National Weather Service urge residents to learn the symptoms of excessive heat exposure and the appropriate responses. As the hot and humid weather continues, your body’s ability to cool itself is challenged and you...

read more
Have a blast on the Fourth

Have a blast on the Fourth

Jun 29, 2023 |

Bobby Mack, whose grandfather started Lafon’s Fireworks 42 years ago, holds a commercial grade rocket. Bob Wieland/Princeton Herald It’s hard to miss the Lafon Fireworks stand on FM 3286 in Branch. It’s been there for 42 years, started by Alvin Lafon. His grandson,...

read more
All together now: PISD Cheer teams at camp

All together now: PISD Cheer teams at camp

Jun 29, 2023 | ,

Mattei Middle School Cheer Squad earned trophies at the cheer camp. Courtesy PISD For the first time, all Princeton ISD cheer teams attended Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) cheer camp together. The event was held Sunday, June 18, to Wednesday, June 21, at the...

read more
New law firm hired to represent city

New law firm hired to represent city

Jun 29, 2023 | ,

The city of Princeton has new legal representation. Councilmember Marlo Obera, an attorney, had recommended the Irving law firm of Boyle & Lowry and council unanimously approved the selection at an 11-minute special meeting held Tuesday, June 20. “We specialize in...

read more
Congressman warns constituents on China

Congressman warns constituents on China

Jun 29, 2023 | ,

U.S. Rep Keith Self shares coffee and comments with constituents Saturday, June 24 in Murphy.  Bob Wieland/Princeton Herald China is at war with America today, financially, psychologically and monetarily, according to U.S. Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas.  “We’ve got to...

read more
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos
Order photos