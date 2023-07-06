Shopportunity knocks: grocery store coming to town

The wait for Princeton to have a grocery supermarket may soon be over. The Princeton Economic Development Corporation has approved a development incentive agreement for a store to anchor a 25-acre tract on the northwest corner of Beauchamp Boulevard and U.S. 380.

City Manager Derek Borg has confirmed it is for a United Supermarkets facility and said the development contract was still in negotiation. “They’re still coming,” he said on Monday, July 3.

Terrance Johnson, chair of the EDC, and Nikki Krum of the Princeton-Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce have said the store will be a Market Street grocery but Borg said he was unable to confirm that.

Market Street, United Supermarkets, United Express, Albertsons and Amigos are sister brands.

The leasing agent for the pad is The Retail Connection of Dallas and Assistant Vice President Rachel Woodman Turry said on June 30, “At this time, we are still working on our site plan for the development” and was not ready to share it.

To read the full story subscribe to The Princeton Herald.