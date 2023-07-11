City council OKs Market Street rezoning

The Princeton City Council has approved rezoning 25 acres on the northwest corner of West Princeton Drive and Beauchamp Boulevard. The developer confirmed the anchor tenant would be a Market Street grocery store.

In other business at the regular meeting on Monday, July 10, council adopted economic incentives for the Sicily Laguna Azure housing development to be completed on time. The developer could face $2 million in penalties if the 500-acre project is not ready for occupancy by the end of next year.

Council also asked for the Economic Development Corporation to draft a job description for a full-time director, or president, to help bring new businesses into the city.



