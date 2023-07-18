PISD board looks at budget, cuts taxes

Trustees of Princeton ISD have authorized the sale of $137 million in construction bonds, lowered taxes, called a Nov. 7 election for two seats on the board and approved a new student handbook with a revised code of conduct.

But first Jona Boitmann, assistant superintendent of finance, provided a preliminary 2023-2024 budget overview to the Monday, July 17 meeting. She anticipated total revenue of $92.3 million based on the assumption that average daily attendance would increase by 880 students to 8,140 and an unofficial estimate of property value of $4.1 billion with a growth rate of 22%. Certified property values were expected July 25. Board members were pleased with the proposed budget, which would allow the tax rate to drop from $1.4429 to $1.3538 per $100 valuation. The rate could go even lower as a result of recent tax relief legislation.

Under the updated Code of Conduct, possession of any type of e-cigarette on campus would automatically result in the student’s placement in DAEP, the Disciplinary Alternative Education Program, on another campus. An offense was previously punished by detention or in-school suspension (ISS).



