Pickup pulled from Lake Lavon

by | Jul 21, 2023 | Latest

The driver of a Ram pickup was able to escape from his truck after running into Lake Lavon, the Princeton Fire Department (PFD) said.
PFD received the call of a major accident at 11:09 a.m., Thursday, July 20, said Deputy Fire Chief Michael Stiltz.
“It appears the pickup was traveling too fast southbound on CR 559, hit the guardrail and went off the bridge into the lake in about eight feet of water,” he said.
The accident took place at the north end of the “T” bridge that connects over the lake with U.S. 380 between Princeton and Farmersville.
The driver was able to make it to shore without injuries, Stiltz said.
Princeton FD was supported by the Wyle Fire Rescue Dive Team, along with Princeton Police Department, Collin County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Texas Department of Public Safety and First Choice Towing.
Wylie Police assisted with the recovery of the truck. DPS and CCSO were still investigating the cause of the accident on Friday, July 21.

