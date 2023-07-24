UPDATED Pickup pulled from lake

The driver of a 2017 Ram pickup was able to escape from his truck after running into Lake Lavon, the Princeton Fire Department (PFD) said.

PFD received the call of a major accident at 11:09 a.m., Thursday, July 20, said Deputy Fire Chief Michael Stiltz.

“It appears the pickup was traveling too fast southbound on CR 559, hit the guardrail and went off the bridge into the lake in about eight feet of water,” he said.

The accident took place at the north end of the “T” bridge that connects over the lake with U.S. 380 between Princeton and Farmersville.

Wylie Fire Rescue divers attached a tow strap to pull the truck from the lake.

The driver, a man from Caddo Mills, refused medical treatment, Sgt. Kyle Bradford of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Monday, July 24.



