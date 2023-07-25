City Council honors rescuers

Princeton Fire Chief Tom Harvey has presented Citizen Life Saving Awards to Aubrey Mendoza and Kyle Miller for rescuing a young girl who was drowning in the Arcadia Farms neighborhood pool earlier this month.
The awards were made at the Monday, July 24, meeting of the Princeton City Council, which also received public preferences for park projects that could be funded in a November bond election.
Council did not schedule the election but asked engineering consultants to conduct another poll to determine which of the top two projects was favored – a recreation center or an aquatic center with a competition-sized pool. The firm will also present plans for a recreation center containing a smaller indoor pool.
