Subscribe
American Heart Association

City Council honors rescuers

by | Jul 25, 2023 | Latest

Princeton Fire Chief Tom Harvey has presented Citizen Life Saving Awards to Aubrey Mendoza and Kyle Miller for rescuing a young girl who was drowning in the Arcadia Farms neighborhood pool earlier this month.
The awards were made at the Monday, July 24, meeting of the Princeton City Council, which also received public preferences for park projects that could be funded in a November bond election.
Council did not schedule the election but asked engineering consultants to conduct another poll to determine which of the top two projects was favored – a recreation center or an aquatic center with a competition-sized pool. The firm will also present plans for a recreation center containing a smaller indoor pool.

To read the whole story, subscribe to The Princeton Herald and read the Thursday, July 27, issue.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

UPDATED Pickup pulled from lake

UPDATED Pickup pulled from lake

Jul 24, 2023 |

The driver of a 2017 Ram pickup was able to escape from his truck after running into Lake Lavon, the Princeton Fire Department (PFD) said.PFD received the call of a major accident at 11:09 a.m., Thursday, July 20, said Deputy Fire Chief Michael Stiltz. “It appears the...

read more
Pickup pulled from Lake Lavon

Pickup pulled from Lake Lavon

Jul 21, 2023 |

The driver of a Ram pickup was able to escape from his truck after running into Lake Lavon, the Princeton Fire Department (PFD) said.PFD received the call of a major accident at 11:09 a.m., Thursday, July 20, said Deputy Fire Chief Michael Stiltz. “It appears the...

read more
Lawmakers finally agree on property tax cuts

Lawmakers finally agree on property tax cuts

Jul 20, 2023 | ,

Texas voters will decide in November whether to accept an $18 billion compromise that could cut an estimated $1,300 from the average homeowner’s property tax bill. If the constitutional amendment for tax relief is approved, the cuts would take effect for the 2023 tax...

read more
PISD board gets preliminary look at budget

PISD board gets preliminary look at budget

Jul 20, 2023 | , ,

Princeton Independent School District trustees have authorized the sale of $137 million in construction bonds, called an election for two seats on the board and approved a new student handbook with a revised code of conduct. Jona Boitmann, assistant superintendent of...

read more
Quenching Texas’ water supply problem

Quenching Texas’ water supply problem

Jul 20, 2023 | ,

Texas voters face a $1 billion question in November: whether to begin planning for future water needs. Legislators this year passed Senate Bill 28 that would amend the state constitution by adding a fund to expand the state’s water supply. To Login to read the full...

read more
Scouts adopt and spot and clean it

Scouts adopt and spot and clean it

Jul 20, 2023 | ,

The volunteers of Boy Scouts of America Troop 229 are the gift that keeps on giving. Members gathered Saturday, July 8, at the troop’s Adopt-A-Spot along Tickey Creek in J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park to clean up the flood zone and Frisbee golf course. To Login to...

read more
Wellness event at Collin College

Wellness event at Collin College

Jul 20, 2023 | ,

Texas Health Resources is on mission to reach Texans living in underserved communities by offering healthcare opportunities in a convenient, accessible way. In partnership with Collin College Farmersville campus, Texas Health will host Wellness Day at the campus,...

read more
PISD board looks at budget, cuts taxes

PISD board looks at budget, cuts taxes

Jul 18, 2023 | ,

Trustees of Princeton ISD have authorized the sale of $137 million in construction bonds, lowered taxes, called a Nov. 7 election for two seats on the board and approved a new student handbook with a revised code of conduct.But first Jona Boitmann, assistant...

read more
Property tax relief clears Legislature

Property tax relief clears Legislature

Jul 14, 2023 |

The Texas House and Senate have completed work on an $18 billion compromise that could cut an estimated $1,300 from the average homeowner’s property tax bill. The proposal, which took two special lawmaking sessions to pass, will be put to voters as a constitutional...

read more
New vendor for online school meal accounts

New vendor for online school meal accounts

Jul 13, 2023 | ,

Parents of Princeton ISD students may now apply for free and reduced-price meals for the 2023-2024 school year. One meal application covers all students in a family but must be completed each year.  In addition, PISD Child Nutrition has a new online payment...

read more
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Collin College Farmersville Wellness Day
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
Collin College Farmersville Wellness Day
Collin College Farmersville Wellness Day