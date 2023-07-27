Subscribe
Food for thought: how safe is a restaurant?

Jul 27, 2023

Princeton residents can check the city’s website for health inspection grades of restaurants and other facilities that serve food.

The Collin County Development Services Department conducts inspections of public swimming pools, daycare facilities, schools and food service facilities. The department also investigates consumer complaints or instances of food-related illnesses.

In addition to conducting inspections of facilities in unincorporated areas of the county, the department inspects facilities inside the city limits of Princeton, Lowry Crossing, Farmersville, Wylie, Josephine and Melissa.

Other cities contract for inspections or have their own food service and health inspection departments.

The food service inspection scores for Princeton are posted on the Development Services page of the princetontx.gov website.

Of the 37 facilities checked by the end of May, most received 100 scores with 97 scores issued to Riveras Princeton, PT Donuts, 7-Eleven Laredo, 7-Eleven, Frosty Paleteria and Boba House. Walmart Princeton received a score of 93.

