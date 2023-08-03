City sponsoring new activities

Two new programs are starting for Princeton residents. The Parks and Recreation Department has begun a three-day-a-week program for senior citizens and the Police Department is signing up applicants for the fall edition of the Citizens Police Academy (CPA).

The Princeton Senior Programs (PSP) will be held Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Steven and Judy Deffibaugh Community Center, 416 N. Fourth Street.

There will be an exercise workout from 10 to 10:45 a.m., followed by lunch provided by the Meals on Wheels Congregate Meal Program for residents over 60 years of age. The program provides hot, wholesome meals to older adults in group settings at least once a day. Benefits of the community-based programs range from better nutrition to improved social connections.

Other activities include card games and board games, said Chase Bryant, director of parks and recreation.

“This program is designed to keep seniors active by enhancing their quality of life through fitness and fellowship,” Bryant said. “I would love to see the program grow throughout the community and be the highlight of each participant’s weekly activities.”

Census figures show 8% of Princeton’s population of 26,085 are seniors and more than one-third of those live alone.

For more information on the Princeton Senior Programs, contact Bryant at [email protected].

