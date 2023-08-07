PFD requests water donations

As if fighting blazing fires isn’t hot enough work, Princeton firefighters must also contend with the scorching sun and soaring temperatures.
So, Fire Chief Tom Harvey is asking citizens to please donate cases or pallets of bottled water to help firefighters stay hydrated.
Harvey said the water may be dropped off at Fire Station #1, 510 Woody Drive, or any other Princeton fire station.
UPDATED-3 Culleoka boil water notice lifted
As of 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 7, Culleoka Water Supply Corporation had lifted the boil water notice that was in effect since last week. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality ordered the notice because water pressure in the Culleoka system had dropped to...
