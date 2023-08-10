Mattei Middle School evacuated

Students were evacuated briefly from Mattei Middle School after a fire alarm went off, officials said.
The Princeton Fire Department responded and determined the alarm was probably triggered by odors or dust caused by just-completed construction at the new campus.
Students attending the first day of school on Thursday, Aug. 10, returned to their classrooms, the PISD said.
