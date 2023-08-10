Subscribe
Mattei Middle School evacuated

by | Aug 10, 2023 | Latest

Students were evacuated briefly from Mattei Middle School after a fire alarm went off, officials said.
The Princeton Fire Department responded and determined the alarm was probably triggered by odors or dust caused by just-completed construction at the new campus.
Students attending the first day of school on Thursday, Aug. 10, returned to their classrooms, the PISD said.

Related News

Out with old, in with new… survey

Out with old, in with new… survey

Aug 10, 2023 | ,

Princeton residents are being asked to choose among the two most popular park projects that could be funded in a bond election later this year, or a combination of the two. Engineering consultants Kimley-Horn tested public preference for a dozen proposals totaling...

read more
Property values continue to climb

Property values continue to climb

Aug 10, 2023 | ,

New construction in Princeton added $386.8 million in appraised value. Overall, new construction in Collin County was valued at $7.3 billion while average home values were the same as the county averages. File art Princeton’s property values continue to grow,...

read more
Culleoka WSC water safe to drink

Culleoka WSC water safe to drink

Aug 10, 2023 | ,

Water pressure in part of the Culleoka Water Supply System dropped to 20 pounds per square inch. Bob Wieland/Princeton Herald The boil water notice issued by the Culleoka Water Supply Corporation (CWSC) was lifted Monday, Aug. 7, after tests found no contamination in...

read more
Back to the books

Back to the books

Aug 10, 2023 | , ,

Mayfield Elementary Principal Jason Brown, Jouslyne Peinado and Amanda Welborn enjoy the annual BTS teacher appreciation lunch Thursday, Aug. 3, provided by the local ministerial alliance. Courtesy Princeton ISD Bells were ringing across Princeton as students headed...

read more
UPDATED-3 Culleoka boil water notice lifted

UPDATED-3 Culleoka boil water notice lifted

Aug 7, 2023 |

As of 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 7, Culleoka Water Supply Corporation had lifted the boil water notice that was in effect since last week. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality ordered the notice because water pressure in the Culleoka system had dropped to...

read more
PFD requests water donations

PFD requests water donations

Aug 7, 2023 |

As if fighting blazing fires isn’t hot enough work, Princeton firefighters must also contend with the scorching sun and soaring temperatures.So, Fire Chief Tom Harvey is asking citizens to please donate cases or pallets of bottled water to help firefighters stay...

read more
UPDATED-3 Culleoka boil water notice

UPDATED-3 Culleoka boil water notice

Aug 4, 2023 |

As of 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 7, Culleoka Water Supply Corporation had lifted the boil water notice that was in effect since last week. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality ordered the notice because water pressure in the Culleoka system had dropped to...

read more
Mattei Middle School ready for first day of school

Mattei Middle School ready for first day of school

Aug 3, 2023 | ,

Principal Jerry Quinton is alone at mid-court of the new Mattei gym. Bob Wieland/Princeton Herald First things first: Princeton’s newest middle school is pronounced “muh-TAY” and its teams will be the first Jaguars in the PISD.  Mattei Middle School sits all alone on...

read more
Insect study is citizen science project

Insect study is citizen science project

Aug 3, 2023 | ,

USGS scientist Julie Dietze is in charge of the research collection of butterflies, moths and skippers. Photos courtesy USGS It may sound like a prank, but government scientists are asking residents of six states to mail them dead bugs.  The citizen science...

read more
City sponsoring new activities

City sponsoring new activities

Aug 3, 2023 | ,

Two new programs are starting for Princeton residents. The Parks and Recreation Department has begun a three-day-a-week program for senior citizens and the Police Department is signing up applicants for the fall edition of the Citizens Police Academy (CPA). The...

read more
