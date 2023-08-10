Out with old, in with new… survey

Princeton residents are being asked to choose among the two most popular park projects that could be funded in a bond election later this year, or a combination of the two.

Engineering consultants Kimley-Horn tested public preference for a dozen proposals totaling $109.1 million and reported that the highest public demand was for a $20 million recreation center on the northwest corner of the intersection of Monte Carlo Boulevard and North Beauchamp Boulevard.

The second-most-popular project was a $20 million aquatic center adjacent to the new recreation center, Brittany Rouse told the Princeton City Council at its July 24 meeting. The aquatic center could host swim meets and offer a variety of water features for kids.

The original plan was that the rec center would be funded in a February 2024 bond sale with construction completed by the time the aquatic center was funded in February 2027.

But that plan ran into a snag when council was asked to prioritize the order in which the projects would be funded and built.

With time running out before the Aug. 21 deadline for council to call a Nov. 7 election, Mayor Brianna Chacon asked Kimley-Horn to do another survey of public sentiment.

Chacon thought Princeton residents, especially seniors, would prefer a smaller pool inside the recreation center that could be used for exercising.

“If we can add that pool back into the rec center, I’m happy with getting rid of the aquatic center altogether,” she said.

