Subscribe
American Heart Association

Two elections called for November

by | Aug 17, 2023 | Latest, News

Princeton voters will be asked in November whether the city should sell $109.1 million in bonds to fund park projects and improvements to the Lois Nelson Public Library.

At the regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 14, the Princeton City Council called a bond election for Tuesday, Nov. 7. Members also called an election to fill five seats on the council.

Council also scheduled a public workshop on the 2024 city budget for 6:45 p.m., Monday, Aug. 21. 

The park and library bonds would be sold in two separate offerings, $50 million in February of next year and $59.1 million in February 2027, City Manager Derek Borg said.

The wording of the for-or-against ballot proposition would be:

Proposition A – The issuance of $108,100,000 tax bonds for parks, trails and recreational facilities and park buildings. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed.”

Proposition B – The issuance of $1,000,000 tax bonds for improvements to the existing city library. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed.”

Andre Ayala of Hilltop Securities, the city’s financial advisor said, “The financial impact of the bond ordinance is expected to be a zero percent impact on the debt service (I&S) tax rate.”

He said the conservative financial assumptions were based on lower growth, but the city was in “high growth mode.” 

Council called the election although the exact schedule for construction remained pending until completion of a public survey. It was to determine whether residents wanted separate recreation and aquatic centers for $20 million each or a recreation center containing an indoor pool for $30 million.

“We’ll decide that later,” Mayor Brianna Chacon said.

The Nov. 7 ballot will also include five open council seats.

Place 3 Councilmember Bryan Washington and Mayor pro tem Steven Deffibaugh, who holds Place 5, have both filed for re-election. Place 4 Councilmember Keven Underwood has not yet filed for re-election. 

Seats 6 and 7 are new positions on the council.

In other business, councilmembers approved an ordinance designating tax increment reinvestment zone (TIRZ) No. 4 in the Sicily Public Improvement District. The 433.88 acres is anticipated to be developed in seven phases with a total of 1,055 single-family residential lots.

Council also added $860,240 to the general fund in a budget adjustment that included more than $766,000 in increased costs for contract services in nearly all departments. 

The utility fund budget was increased $1,335,610 with maintenance and supplies contributing more than $264,000 and contracting services totaling $1,172,000. Most of the contracting service was wastewater at $787,000.

Before the brief meeting ended, Deffibaugh asked for the next meeting agenda to include consideration of reinstating an invocation at the start of each meeting. 

Council now observes a moment of silence instead of a spoken prayer, but local pastors frequently offer prayers during the public comment portion of the agenda.

The next Princeton City Council meeting will be Monday, Aug. 28.

Support local journalism subscribe to The Princeton Herald.

Public Notice - Subscribe

0 Comments

Related News

Councilmember Keven Underwood resigns

Councilmember Keven Underwood resigns

Aug 21, 2023 |

The Monday, Aug. 21, agenda of a special meeting of the Princeton City Council includes discussion of the resignation letter submitted by Place 4 Councilmember Keven Underwood.In a letter to City Manager Derek Borg, Underwood said he was resigning, effective...

read more
PUCT echoes ERCOT call for power conservation 

PUCT echoes ERCOT call for power conservation 

Aug 17, 2023 |

Voluntary Conservation Notice Effective Thursday, August 17 from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. CT The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) is echoing a notice from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) asking Texans to voluntarily reduce electricity use, if safe to...

read more
PISD to hold Aug. 21 budget meeting

PISD to hold Aug. 21 budget meeting

Aug 17, 2023 | , ,

Trustees of the Princeton Independent School District will hold a public meeting to discuss an increased 2024 budget but a proposed reduction of the tax rate. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 21, during the school board’s regular meeting. The proposed...

read more
New law mandates school security

New law mandates school security

Aug 17, 2023 | , ,

Harper Elementary students Kailyn Arrieta and Mia Murphy get to know each other as they color together on their first day of school Thursday, Aug. 10. Courtesy Princeton ISD Many school districts were scrambling to comply with a new state law requiring at least one...

read more
Filings underway for school board, city council

Filings underway for school board, city council

Aug 17, 2023 | ,

Two members of the Princeton Independent School District Board of Trustees have filed for re-election to three-year terms and will face at least one challenger.  And three members of the Princeton City Council are up for re-election with two seeking another term....

read more
Mattei Middle School evacuated

Mattei Middle School evacuated

Aug 10, 2023 |

Students were evacuated briefly from Mattei Middle School after a fire alarm went off, officials said.The Princeton Fire Department responded and determined the alarm was probably triggered by odors or dust caused by just-completed construction at the new...

read more
Call the cops for National Night Out

Call the cops for National Night Out

Aug 10, 2023 |

Courtesy Art McGruff could help neighborhoods take a bite out of crime. The Princeton Police Department is making plans for the 2023 National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and are taking reservations for officers – and maybe the crime dog – to visit neighborhoods or...

read more
Out with old, in with new… survey

Out with old, in with new… survey

Aug 10, 2023 | ,

Princeton residents are being asked to choose among the two most popular park projects that could be funded in a bond election later this year, or a combination of the two. Engineering consultants Kimley-Horn tested public preference for a dozen proposals totaling...

read more
Property values continue to climb

Property values continue to climb

Aug 10, 2023 | ,

New construction in Princeton added $386.8 million in appraised value. Overall, new construction in Collin County was valued at $7.3 billion while average home values were the same as the county averages. File art Princeton’s property values continue to grow,...

read more
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Collin College Fall Registration 2023 300x250
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023